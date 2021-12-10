Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $29,910.00

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 10th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $29,910.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 31.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,322.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,181.80 or 0.08478399 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.76 or 0.00317818 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $464.10 or 0.00940933 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00078050 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00010515 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007496 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $195.15 or 0.00395649 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.76 or 0.00281321 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,223,150,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

