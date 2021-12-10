Raymond James Lowers Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to C$44.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TECK. TheStreet raised Teck Resources from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.78.

Shares of TECK opened at $27.66 on Tuesday. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $29.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.0399 dividend. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.68%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 84.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,418,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,683,000 after acquiring an additional 648,935 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 29.6% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 305.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,074,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,748,000 after acquiring an additional 808,971 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 57.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,475,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,985,000 after acquiring an additional 541,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 51.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

