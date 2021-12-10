Raymond James Upgrades GMS (NYSE:GMS) to Outperform

Raymond James upgraded shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $72.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GMS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GMS from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.88.

Get GMS alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $59.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.96 and a 200-day moving average of $49.04. GMS has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $61.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 2.02.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.40. GMS had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that GMS will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 89,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.12 per share, for a total transaction of $3,848,330.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $449,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,368 shares of company stock valued at $5,617,255 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of GMS by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of GMS by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GMS by 15,722.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.