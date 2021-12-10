Raymond James Upgrades GMS (NYSE:GMS) to Outperform

Raymond James upgraded shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $72.00 target price on the stock.

GMS has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GMS from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.88.

Shares of GMS opened at $59.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.04. GMS has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $61.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.14.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. GMS had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that GMS will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 89,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.12 per share, for a total transaction of $3,848,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $449,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,368 shares of company stock valued at $5,617,255. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of GMS by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of GMS by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GMS by 15,722.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

