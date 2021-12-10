RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.37

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.37 and traded as high as $8.96. RCM Technologies shares last traded at $8.81, with a volume of 137,339 shares traded.

RCMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RCM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on RCM Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $92.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average of $5.37.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $45.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.22 million. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 1.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts predict that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in RCM Technologies during the third quarter worth $103,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in RCM Technologies during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in RCM Technologies during the third quarter worth about $610,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in RCM Technologies during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RCM Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. 20.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCM Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCMT)

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

