Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 50 ($0.66) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON RLE opened at GBX 39 ($0.52) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 39.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.96, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.46. Real Estate Investors has a 52-week low of GBX 30.85 ($0.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 43 ($0.57). The stock has a market cap of £69.96 million and a P/E ratio of -8.86.

Real Estate Investors Company Profile

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.59 million sq ft of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

