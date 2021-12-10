Real Good Food Company Inc (The)’s Quiet Period Set To End on December 15th (NASDAQ:RGF)

Real Good Food’s (NASDAQ:RGF) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, December 15th. Real Good Food had issued 5,333,333 shares in its public offering on November 5th. The total size of the offering was $63,999,996 based on an initial share price of $12.00. During Real Good Food’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RGF shares. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of RGF stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. Real Good Food has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $12.75.

The Real Good Food Company Inc is a health and wellness focused frozen food company. It develops, markets and manufactures foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar and made from gluten and grain-free ingredients. The Real Good Food Company Inc is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J.

