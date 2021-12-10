Reata Pharmaceuticals’ (RETA) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their market perform rating on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. SVB Leerink currently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $282.00.

RETA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.71.

NASDAQ RETA opened at $29.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.93. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $28.21 and a one year high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.48.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.91% and a negative net margin of 2,020.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 428.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RETA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,462,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after buying an additional 25,539 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 269.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 24,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 252,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,733,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

