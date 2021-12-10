REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.10. Approximately 999 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 4,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.88.

REC Silicon ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RNWEF)

REC Silicon ASA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and trade of silicon materials. Its products include solar grade poly silicon, electronic grade poly silicon, and silicon gases. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar Materials and Semiconductor Materials. The company was founded on December 3, 1996 and is headquartered in Baerum, Norway.

