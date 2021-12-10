Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Blake Borgeson Sells 9,625 Shares

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Blake Borgeson sold 9,625 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $195,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.84 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $42.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average is $25.64.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.43% and a negative net margin of 1,425.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RXRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

