RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Price Down 29.4% Over Last 7 Days

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. RedFOX Labs has a market cap of $180.06 million and approximately $10.73 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded down 29.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.50 or 0.00349507 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00096162 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.52 or 0.00140046 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000881 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RFOX is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

