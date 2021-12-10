Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) to report $2.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Regal Rexnord’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.14. Regal Rexnord posted earnings per share of $1.78 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will report full year earnings of $8.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.74 to $8.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $10.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Regal Rexnord.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $892.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $164.53. 7,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.39. Regal Rexnord has a 52 week low of $114.05 and a 52 week high of $174.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

