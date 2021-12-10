Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Raises Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,887 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its position in Walmart by 3.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 65,819 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 3.2% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,780 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 15.8% in the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in Walmart by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 54,932 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 4.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,291 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 173,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $25,183,416.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $53,617,356.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,904,896 shares of company stock worth $689,823,874 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $138.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $386.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.66 and its 200 day moving average is $143.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

