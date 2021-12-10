Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Takes $211,000 Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 970,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,464,000 after purchasing an additional 44,203 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 35,906 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $73.87 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.96, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.19.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,449 shares of company stock worth $3,710,322. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

