Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) from a d- rating to a c rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Remark from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Get Remark alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MARK opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 3.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44. Remark has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $6.70.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter. Remark had a net margin of 415.00% and a negative return on equity of 238.62%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in Remark by 6.9% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,930,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 189,290 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Remark by 152.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,725 shares in the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in shares of Remark during the second quarter worth $2,807,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of Remark by 10.0% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,063,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Remark by 7.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 62,195 shares in the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc, is a technology-focused company that develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries. It operates through its Technology and Data Intelligence segment, which provides products and services based on collected and processed data by using KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.