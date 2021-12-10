Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €62.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($69.66) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RNO has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($47.19) price objective on Renault in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($35.96) price target on Renault in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays set a €33.00 ($37.08) price target on Renault in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($31.46) price target on Renault in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on Renault in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Renault currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €38.46 ($43.22).

Shares of EPA:RNO opened at €29.93 ($33.62) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €31.80 and a 200-day moving average of €32.36. Renault has a 52-week low of €73.71 ($82.82) and a 52-week high of €100.70 ($113.15).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

