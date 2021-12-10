Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $92,021.00 (REEC)

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (CURRENCY:REEC) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has a total market cap of $92,021.00 and approximately $57,776.00 worth of Renewable Electronic Energy Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has traded 33% lower against the US dollar. One Renewable Electronic Energy Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00055171 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,048.16 or 0.08342873 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00081380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00058983 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,468.19 or 0.99888365 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Coin Profile

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s total supply is 975,326,502 coins and its circulating supply is 353,795,672 coins. The official website for Renewable Electronic Energy Coin is reec.io . Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official Twitter account is @reecofficial

