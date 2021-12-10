Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Rio Tinto Group’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rio Tinto Group in a research note issued on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $6.66 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.27. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Oddo Bhf raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Liberum Capital raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

NYSE:RIO opened at $63.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.89. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $59.58 and a one year high of $95.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 162.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

