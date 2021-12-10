Reviewing Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) & Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP)

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) and Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Resources Connection and Exela Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resources Connection 5.39% 14.18% 8.89% Exela Technologies -13.54% N/A -16.13%

75.7% of Resources Connection shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Exela Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Resources Connection shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of Exela Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Resources Connection and Exela Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resources Connection 0 1 0 0 2.00 Exela Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Resources Connection presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.95%. Exela Technologies has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 182.26%. Given Exela Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Exela Technologies is more favorable than Resources Connection.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Resources Connection and Exela Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resources Connection $629.52 million 0.91 $25.23 million $1.08 16.00 Exela Technologies $1.29 billion 0.18 -$178.53 million ($3.00) -0.41

Resources Connection has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exela Technologies. Exela Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Resources Connection, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Resources Connection has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exela Technologies has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Resources Connection beats Exela Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection Inc. engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory. The company was founded by Donald Brian Murray in June 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc. (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds.

