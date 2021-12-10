Reviewing Vale (NYSE:VALE) & TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC)

Vale (NYSE:VALE) and TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Vale has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TMC the metals has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

24.5% of Vale shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of TMC the metals shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Vale and TMC the metals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vale 2 6 4 0 2.17 TMC the metals 0 3 0 0 2.00

Vale presently has a consensus price target of $17.34, indicating a potential upside of 28.46%. TMC the metals has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.21%. Given TMC the metals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TMC the metals is more favorable than Vale.

Profitability

This table compares Vale and TMC the metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vale 31.28% 69.55% 28.14% TMC the metals N/A -913.50% -19.48%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vale and TMC the metals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vale $40.02 billion 1.73 $4.88 billion $3.48 3.88 TMC the metals N/A N/A -$36.54 million N/A N/A

Vale has higher revenue and earnings than TMC the metals.

Summary

Vale beats TMC the metals on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services. The Base Metals segment involves in the production and extraction of nickel and its by-products. The Coal segment comprises eproduction and extraction of metallurgical and thermal coal and its logistic services. The company was founded on June 1, 1942 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About TMC the metals

TMC the metals company Inc. is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc., formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

