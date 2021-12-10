RH (NYSE:RH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.87 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect RH (NYSE:RH) to report earnings per share of $5.87 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for RH’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.27 and the lowest is $5.36. RH reported earnings of $5.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RH will report full-year earnings of $25.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.01 to $26.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $26.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.34 to $29.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RH.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. RH had a return on equity of 131.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.20 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.73.

RH stock opened at $608.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.33. RH has a twelve month low of $411.88 and a twelve month high of $744.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $634.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $663.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in RH by 16,366.7% in the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in RH by 3.6% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 287,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in RH in the second quarter worth $1,385,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in RH in the second quarter worth $83,105,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in RH in the second quarter worth $29,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

