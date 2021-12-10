Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $425.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.69.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $21.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.16 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.22% and a negative net margin of 9.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIGL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.