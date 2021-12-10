RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Cut to $350.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $349.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $390.00.

RingCentral stock opened at $186.21 on Thursday. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $180.09 and a 52-week high of $449.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.96 and a 200-day moving average of $249.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The company had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that RingCentral will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $314,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total transaction of $6,481,334.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,382 shares in the company, valued at $37,679,257.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,364 shares of company stock worth $19,296,015. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in RingCentral by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 254,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,989,000 after buying an additional 28,286 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in RingCentral by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in RingCentral by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

