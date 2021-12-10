Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $3.76 Million Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,124 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STLD. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 164.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Shares of STLD stock opened at $61.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.77 and a 12 month high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.38%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $555,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.