Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Invests $2.91 Million in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 242.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 1,966.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Display by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.70.

Shares of OLED opened at $157.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $139.83 and a one year high of $262.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.85.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.26 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.85%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

