Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 228,186 Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 74.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 228,186 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 79.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 969,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,224,000 after purchasing an additional 429,842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,244,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,793,000 after acquiring an additional 360,693 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 54.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,016,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,917,000 after acquiring an additional 356,912 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 87.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,232,000 after acquiring an additional 279,895 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 45.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 697,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,005,000 after acquiring an additional 216,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $41.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.73.

Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $42.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.02. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $42.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.67. The company has a quick ratio of 58.64, a current ratio of 58.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 38.91%. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is currently 8.75%.

Santander Consumer USA Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

