Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 48,436 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,193 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 48,436 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,464,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,604,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,224,000 after purchasing an additional 18,376 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,486,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,770,000 after purchasing an additional 19,354 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,156,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,485,000 after purchasing an additional 219,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRGS stock opened at $48.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.53. Progress Software Co. has a 52 week low of $39.91 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.07 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 15.80%. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRGS shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Progress Software in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

In other news, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $791,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $63,153.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

