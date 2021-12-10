Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 837,137 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 85.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 837,137 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 7.6% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,636,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,342,000 after acquiring an additional 115,583 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 55.4% during the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 65,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 23,511 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 580,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 261.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 53,400 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 171,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on WY shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $39.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.74. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $30.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.50 and a 200-day moving average of $36.01.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.