Robert W. Alspaugh Sells 5,000 Shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Stock

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Director Robert W. Alspaugh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of TRTN stock opened at $58.21 on Friday. Triton International Limited has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $63.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.21.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $400.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.42 million. Triton International had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Triton International Limited will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.42%.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Triton International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Triton International in the third quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Triton International in the second quarter worth $52,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Triton International in the second quarter worth $94,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Triton International by 341.9% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Triton International by 65.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

