Robert W. Alspaugh Sells 5,000 Shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Stock

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Director Robert W. Alspaugh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of TRTN stock opened at $58.21 on Friday. Triton International Limited has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $63.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.21.
Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $400.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.42 million. Triton International had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Triton International Limited will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Triton International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Triton International in the third quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Triton International in the second quarter worth $52,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Triton International in the second quarter worth $94,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Triton International by 341.9% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Triton International by 65.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.
Triton International Company Profile
Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.
