Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 price objective on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

RIVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Rivian in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rivian in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Rivian in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Rivian in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Rivian in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of 134.08.

Get Rivian alerts:

Shares of RIVN stock opened at 115.40 on Monday. Rivian has a fifty-two week low of 95.20 and a fifty-two week high of 179.47.

In other news, Director Rose M. Marcario acquired 12,000 shares of Rivian stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 936,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe acquired 128,175 shares of Rivian stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 9,997,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 171,025 shares of company stock valued at $13,339,950 in the last 90 days.

About Rivian

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.