Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) Shares Acquired by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 20,000.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 530.0% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ROBO traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,607. Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.40 and a twelve month high of $72.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.56.

