Rockland Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,717 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Amundi purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,300.0% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $785,960,000 after buying an additional 13,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Intel by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $484,408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,928,482 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Intel by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,897,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,644,000. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.53. The company had a trading volume of 180,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,839,326. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $45.24 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $205.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.68.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.