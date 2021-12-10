Rockland Trust Co. Buys 4,270 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,517 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 70,916 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,377,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 6,875 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 57,480 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,790,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 103,723 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,253,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,303 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,651,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,829 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.92. 16,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,344,359. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.32 and a 1 year high of $134.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABT. Raymond James raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.73.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

