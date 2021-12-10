Rockland Trust Co. Has $15.87 Million Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,091 shares during the quarter. Sempra Energy comprises 1.1% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $15,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.83. 1,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,516. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $144.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.03.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

SRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.71.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

