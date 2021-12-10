Rockland Trust Co. Has $5.77 Million Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 44.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,171 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $5,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,736,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,893,000 after buying an additional 565,022 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,508,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,109,000 after acquiring an additional 129,738 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,327,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,551,000 after acquiring an additional 138,281 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 33.8% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,884,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,475,000 after purchasing an additional 475,965 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,786,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,741,000 after purchasing an additional 23,652 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $31,850.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

MKC stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,940. The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.47. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $98.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.59 and its 200-day moving average is $85.26.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 48.40%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

