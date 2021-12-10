Rockland Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $7,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth $5,671,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 32.9% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

KMB traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $136.50. 1,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.07 and its 200 day moving average is $133.97. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.27 and a fifty-two week high of $143.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.55%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.