Rockland Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $12,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,048. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $78.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,269,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $86.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.09. The company has a market capitalization of $66.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.73.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

