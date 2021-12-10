Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Rebecca W. House Sells 2,234 Shares

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Rebecca W. House sold 2,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.74, for a total value of $765,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
ROK stock opened at $346.57 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $237.13 and a 1-year high of $353.43. The firm has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $327.05 and its 200-day moving average is $307.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,049,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,588,251,000 after acquiring an additional 119,709 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,749,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,358,380,000 after acquiring an additional 26,433 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,620,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,064,488,000 after acquiring an additional 30,169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,308,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,237,000 after acquiring an additional 142,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,294,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,277,000 after acquiring an additional 76,722 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ROK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.79.
About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.
