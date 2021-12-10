Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Rebecca W. House Sells 2,234 Shares

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Rebecca W. House sold 2,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.74, for a total value of $765,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ROK stock opened at $346.57 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $237.13 and a 1-year high of $353.43. The firm has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $327.05 and its 200-day moving average is $307.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,049,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,588,251,000 after acquiring an additional 119,709 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,749,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,358,380,000 after acquiring an additional 26,433 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,620,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,064,488,000 after acquiring an additional 30,169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,308,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,237,000 after acquiring an additional 142,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,294,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,277,000 after acquiring an additional 76,722 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.79.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

