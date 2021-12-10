Roku Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 154,244 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 45% compared to the typical volume of 106,742 call options.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total transaction of $18,507,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total transaction of $360,439.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 506,541 shares of company stock valued at $147,734,623 over the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Roku by 6.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Roku during the second quarter worth $2,036,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 449.1% during the second quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC now owns 71,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,905,000 after purchasing an additional 58,601 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Roku by 22.5% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 12.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 651,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,395,000 after purchasing an additional 71,891 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROKU. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $389.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $411.64.

ROKU opened at $235.09 on Friday. Roku has a one year low of $196.94 and a one year high of $490.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.27.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roku will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

