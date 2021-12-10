Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock Holdings Raised by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,987 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,509,903,000 after buying an additional 4,567,503 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $504,204,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,215,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $522,757,000 after buying an additional 1,253,480 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1,186.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,202,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $149,127,000 after buying an additional 1,109,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,112,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,361,979,000 after buying an additional 999,997 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROST stock opened at $112.53 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.79 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The firm has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Cowen lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.18.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

