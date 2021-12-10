Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:META) Trading 1.3% Higher

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:META)’s share price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.11 and last traded at $16.04. 2,924,174 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 1,195,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.42.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:META) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 78,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.30% of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

