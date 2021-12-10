Royal Bank of Canada Acquires Shares of 73,203 Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD)

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 73,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Audacy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,023,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Audacy in the second quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Audacy in the second quarter worth $86,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Audacy in the second quarter worth $3,532,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Audacy during the 2nd quarter worth $10,441,000. 51.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David J. Field purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Field purchased 16,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $48,834.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Audacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSEARCA AUD opened at $2.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $397.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.66. Audacy, Inc. has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $6.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Audacy had a negative return on equity of 28.40% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Audacy, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Audacy

Audacy, Inc is a scaled, multi-platform audio content, and entertainment company. The firm involves as a radio broadcasting group by offering premium audio. It engages in providing consumers with news, sports, podcasts, and music. Its broadcast brands include WFAN, KROQ, and 1010WINS. The company was founded by Joseph M.

