Royal Bank of Canada Buys 7,078 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,078 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UTZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Utz Brands by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,620,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,882 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,350,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,228,000 after buying an additional 1,439,895 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,129,000 after buying an additional 982,290 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,436,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,088,000 after buying an additional 725,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 418.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 602,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,133,000 after buying an additional 486,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UTZ opened at $15.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.17 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.80. Utz Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.35.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $312.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.01 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 106,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $1,773,971.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $71,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 459,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,506,523 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

