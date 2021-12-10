Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stake in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 116,888 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DENN. FMR LLC grew its position in Denny’s by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.13 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

DENN opened at $15.06 on Friday. Denny’s Co. has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $20.02. The company has a market cap of $954.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day moving average is $15.86.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $103.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Denny’s news, Director Donald C. Robinson sold 15,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $255,167.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

