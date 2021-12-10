Royal Bank of Canada Grows Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hilltop by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Hilltop by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Hilltop by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Hilltop by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $34.34 on Friday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.06 and a 200-day moving average of $34.77.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. Hilltop had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $473.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.28%.

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $353,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

