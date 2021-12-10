Royal Bank of Canada Has $323,000 Stock Holdings in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,562 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.05% of RE/MAX worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RMAX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in RE/MAX by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,810,000 after buying an additional 27,164 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the 2nd quarter worth $1,142,000. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 55,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RMAX opened at $29.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.52. The firm has a market cap of $555.96 million, a PE ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 1.46. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.80 million. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a positive return on equity of 43.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is -97.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RMAX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on RE/MAX from $33.50 to $30.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.30.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

