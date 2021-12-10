Royal Bank of Canada Has $329,000 Stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 205.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in JFrog were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 109.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Get JFrog alerts:

FROG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on JFrog from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JFrog currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.38.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $6,331,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FROG opened at $31.71 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $72.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -66.06 and a beta of 0.63.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $53.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG).

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.