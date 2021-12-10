RPG Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 7,890 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 805,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the quarter. Service Properties Trust comprises 1.5% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.49% of Service Properties Trust worth $9,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SVC. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 50,271 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 571.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 206,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 175,591 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 9.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,499,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,893,000 after purchasing an additional 133,342 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 82.0% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 84,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 37,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 29.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 466,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after buying an additional 104,869 shares during the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SVC shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of SVC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.28. 4,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,594. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $15.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.45.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.25. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 25.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Service Properties Trust will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.36%.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

