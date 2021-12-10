RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $5.41 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,932 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,556 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 6,177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 17,367 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.7% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.2% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.73. 116,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,235,872. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $188.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $204.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.75.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.50.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.