RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $6.12 Million Stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 401,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $6,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $78,111.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $83,973.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MWA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Boenning Scattergood cut Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.07. 4,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,275. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average is $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $17.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.35.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.11%.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

